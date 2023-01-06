Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 4, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 4, 2023:

  • Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Theft of Property and Burglary of a Building
  • Demarco, Vencent A III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Vestal, Charles Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Peeler, Felishia Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)
  • Swearingen, Lori Beth – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Freeman, Amie Lynnette – Hold for Montgomery County
  • Boone, Shaina Lucille – Hold for Polk County
  • Hargrave, Stephine – Criminal Trespass
  • Noack, Derick – Continuous Violence Against the Family (two counts)
Boone, Shaina Lucille
Cameron, Shianne Ruth
Demarco, Vincent A III
Freeman, Amie Lynnette
Hargrave, Stephine
Noack, Derrick
Peeler, Felishia Marie
Swearingen, Lori Beth
Vestal, Charles Ray

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.