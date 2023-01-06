Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 4, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 4, 2023:
- Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Theft of Property and Burglary of a Building
- Demarco, Vencent A III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Vestal, Charles Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Peeler, Felishia Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)
- Swearingen, Lori Beth – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Freeman, Amie Lynnette – Hold for Montgomery County
- Boone, Shaina Lucille – Hold for Polk County
- Hargrave, Stephine – Criminal Trespass
- Noack, Derick – Continuous Violence Against the Family (two counts)