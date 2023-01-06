Walk Across Texas looking for participants

The Liberty County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is kicking off the annual Walk Across Texas! Challenge in February and inviting residents to get a team together and get moving with them.

The Walk Across Texas! program kicks off Feb. 1.

The Walk Across Texas! program is an online physical activity promotion program offered by AgriLife Extension and designed to help Texans be more active. Adult and youth teams are encouraged to work together to virtually travel 832 miles across Texas. Various physical activities are logged as “miles walked” and contribute toward the team’s mileage total.

Each team of up to eight will be led by a team captain who will motivate and inspire their team members.

Everyone is encouraged to take part in the “WAT! Challenge” no matter your fitness level.

Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health, being physically active can improve brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve the ability to do everyday activities.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, for substantial health benefits, adults should do at least 150 minutes to 300 minutes a week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity. Preferably, aerobic activity should be spread throughout the week.

Participants can walk together, individually, outside, at a grocery store or a gym — any way that fits your schedule and lifestyle.

Participants can register at https://howdyhealth.tamu.edu/ Adults should use the league code watL-221110-07762. Or call the Liberty County AgriLife Extension Office at 936-334-3230 for more information. Email inquiries can be sent to Alexis.Cordova@ag.tamu.edu or Kristy.Fruia@ag.tamu.edu.

