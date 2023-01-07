Dayton Rotary Club hosting annual gumbo luncheon on Feb. 17

The Dayton Rotary Club will be holding a fund-raising gumbo luncheon on Friday, Feb. 17, to benefit its scholarship fund and other community efforts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marks the first time since 2020 that the Rotary Club has held its annual gumbo luncheon.

The chicken-sausage gumbo will be served at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church in Dayton at the corner of Cleveland and Houston streets in Dayton.

Rotarians will serve from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., or until they are sold out. Take outs are available. Tickets are $10 and include all-you-can-eat gumbo and a drink.

Tickets are available from any Dayton Rotary member or you can just show up and pay at the door. For questions, call Brooks Hiller at 936-258-8040 (Heritage Mortgage).

