James Troy Stovall, Jr., 75 of Splendora, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. James was born on July 1, 1947 in Dallas, Texas to his late parents, James Troy Stovall, Sr. and Odel Marler Stovall.

James was a longtime resident of Splendora, Texas. He was a devoted husband, father, Papa and great Papa. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He loved tinkering with cars, visits from his family and friends and pulling off a good practical joke.

James was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Marie Jones. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Lynn Stovall; children James Troy Stovall, III and partner Camela Sandmann, Tina Doffing and husband Joe, Connie Tanner and husband Brian, Jason Stovall and wife Shelley; grandchildren, James Troy Stovall, IV, Emily Hill and husband Jonathan, Anna Doffing, Madeline Sacchieri and husband Jordan, Abigail Doffing, Lauren Stovall, Courtney Almond and husband Jordan, Meagan Stovall, Elizabeth Tanner and fiancé Spencer Taylor, Damien Doffing, Deven Doffing, Jaxson Stovall, Tyler Stovall and Dylan Stovall; great grandchildren, Tanner Hill, Wyatt Almond, Eleanor Hill and Walker Almond; brother Joseph Stovall and wife Beverly, sister Patsy Heileman and husband Bruce; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will be celebrating his life on Thursday, January 12th, on James and Judy’s 50th wedding anniversary. It was his wife’s desire to say goodbye to him on the same day they said “I do”. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. Service will be held immediately following at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Ladd officiating. Burial will follow at Morgan Cemetery in Cleveland, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be grandsons, James Troy Stovall, IV (honorary), Damien Doffing, Deven Doffing, Jaxson Stovall, Tyler Stovall, Dylan Stovall, Jonathan Hill, Jordan Sacchieri, Jordan Almond, Spencer Taylor, Joe Doffing (honorary) and Brian Tanner (honorary).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

