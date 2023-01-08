Joe Pete “Bull” Willis Jr., 69, of Batson, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Bull was born on May 14, 1953 to the late Joe Pete Willis Sr. and Geraldine White in Anahuac, Texas. Bull was owner/operator of an Oilfield Pumping Company. He loved working with his loving wife, Martha. He enjoyed drinking his coffee in the mornings getting his days started. Bull loved deer hunting, fishing, barbecuing and playing dominoes. In his younger years, he loved to go play pool. Bull was a faithful servant and will be missed by all who loved him.

Bull is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Randall Willis; brother-in-law, Jimmy Anderson; father-in-law, Harvey Joiner Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Martha Willis of 47 1/2 years of Batson, TX; son, Trey Willis and wife Magan of Batson, TX; sister, Linda Anderson of Hull, TX; grandsons, Randall Willis and Treyton Willis.

Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, TX at 1:00 pm with Pastor Lonnie Jordan officiating. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, TX from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Interment will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX.

Honoring Bull as pallbearers are Michael Bechtel, Travis Yust, Randall Willis, Treyton Willis, Chance Hickman, Bubba Hart, BJ Meche, and Jonathan Hart. Honorary pallbearers are David Mc Michael, Keith Poland, and Bones Poland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

