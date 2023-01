The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 5, 2023:

Martinez, Arnulfo Hubert – Public Intoxication

Glisson, Garrett Patrick – Hold for the State of Mississippi

Taylor, Sharobica – Possession of a Controlled Substance

