Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 6, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 6, 2023:
- Wilson, Terrance – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Romo, Bartolo Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts) and Assault/Family Violence
- Sanchez Baez, Daniel Gabriel – Hold for Webb County
- Lee, Amy Nicole – Hold for Harris County
- St. Julian, John Christopher – Assault/Family Violence
- Sathe, Zachary Sage – Theft of Property
- Richardson, Micah Lynn – Violation of a Protective Order
- Johnson, Elmo Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana