Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 6, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 6, 2023:

Wilson, Terrance – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Romo, Bartolo Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts) and Assault/Family Violence

Sanchez Baez, Daniel Gabriel – Hold for Webb County

Lee, Amy Nicole – Hold for Harris County

St. Julian, John Christopher – Assault/Family Violence

Sathe, Zachary Sage – Theft of Property

Richardson, Micah Lynn – Violation of a Protective Order

Johnson, Elmo Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

