Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 6, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 6, 2023:

  • Wilson, Terrance – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Romo, Bartolo Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts) and Assault/Family Violence
  • Sanchez Baez, Daniel Gabriel – Hold for Webb County
  • Lee, Amy Nicole – Hold for Harris County
  • St. Julian, John Christopher – Assault/Family Violence
  • Sathe, Zachary Sage – Theft of Property
  • Richardson, Micah Lynn – Violation of a Protective Order
  • Johnson, Elmo Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
