Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room

Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton.

Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.

Investigators established surveillance of the location and, during the investigation, were able to establish probable cause to secure a search warrant. The search warrant was issued by Liberty County Court at Law Judge Thomas Chambers.

Semien, Monica Latrice Bankhead, Brea Janis

A search of the motel room resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and suspected crack cocaine that were packaged for distribution, along with a small amount of marijuana.

The two females occupying the room – Monica Semien, 38, and Brea Bankhead, 24, both of Liberty – were taken into custody.

Both were booked in at the Liberty County Jail and were charged with two counts of Second-Degree Felony Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and one count of Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

Bonds for each woman are set at $131,500.

Constable Robby Thornton asks that anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us. All tips will remain confidential.

