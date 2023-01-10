Gary Lyn “Paco” Clendennen, age 68, passed away at his home in Huntsville, Texas, on January 6, 2023.

Paco is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Kay Schlitzkus Clendennen. He is survived by sons; Buck Clendennen and wife Amie, Ryan Clendennen and wife Angie, daughter Sarah Doucet and husband Jeremy, six grandchildren; Jacob, Jace, Jaala, Morgan, Brody and Henry, one great-grandson Maverick, and Paco’s younger brother Tim Clendennen.

Paco was born on November 16, 1954, in Houston, Texas to the late George Bryant and Winnie Bernice Clendennen. Paco attended Milby High School, where he played football and ran track. Over a 36-year law enforcement career, Paco proved himself to be a true public servant by serving in numerous capacities throughout many communities.

Everyone who met Paco instantly recognized he was larger than life. He was a leather craftsman, an artist, an adventurer, and a dreamer.

He didn’t believe in goodbye and always left with, “I’ll see ya when I see ya”.

Memorial services to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas with Brother Tuffy Loftin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cowboy Church of Leon County, 1419 Hwy 7 East, Centerville, Texas 75833.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary “Paco” Clendennen, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

