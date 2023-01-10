Vaudine Louise Zlomke, 92, of Old River-Winfree, Texas, passed away in the early morning hours, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on August 10, 1930, in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to the late Vernon Louis Smith and Mary Alice Franssen Coward. Vaudine attended Mont Belvieu Methodist Church as a young lady and she graduated from Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, with the class of 1948.

Vaudine was one of a kind and pursued many interests, some of which included her love for all Houston sports, working in the yard, going to the rodeo and doing puzzle games. Her favorite past time was spending the night at Coushatta where she and her friends would enjoy a night of gambling.

Vaudine loved to sit back and watch television or listen to the radio. Her favorites being The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, One life to Live, General Hospital, Live PD, and listening to George Strait, Frank Sinatra and Reba McEntire. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a straight shooter, never being afraid to tell you what she thought about something.

Vaudine was sincere, loving, gracious and very generous, proving it through her actions daily. She was the first to help someone in need whenever she was able. Vaudine had the best sense of humor, you could always guarantee a good laugh every time she was present, naturally lighting up the room with her personality. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Vaudine was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of forty-nine years, Johnny Zlomke, Sr.; her daughter Kathy Zlomke; her son Johnny, Jr.; and her brother Arnold Smith. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her grandchildren Randy Badgett, Sr. and wife Sabrina of Baytown; James Badgett and wife Dechele of Old River-Winfree, Becky Zlomke of Dayton, Johnny Zlomke and wife Holly of Dayton and Abbe Zlomke of Baytown; her twelve great-grandchildren; her best friend Francis Canet; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Mawmaw’s dear friends Shirley Langston and Guy Poindexter for helping in her care.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12:00pm, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral service will begin at 2:00pm at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park.

