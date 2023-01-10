Helen Joyce Ownbey, born Helen Joyce Vail, 97, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023.

She was born on December 29, 1925, in Daisetta, Texas, to her parents Peter and Evelyn Vail.

Helen was preceded in death by James Thomas, R.D. Ownbey, her parents Peter and Evelyn Vail and 11 siblings.

She is survived by her children; Patricia Davis, James Thomas and wife Susan Thomas, Carolyn Sue Moore and husband Billy Moore. She is also loved by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Many friends and family enjoyed her talent of reciting poetry, but most importantly, her love of the scriptures. She has even been called a ‘Word Warrior.’ She was an example of strength and wisdom to family and friends around her. Helen will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 am and funeral services to begin at 12:00 pm at Allison Funeral Services, Liberty, Texas, with burial to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

