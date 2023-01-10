Tammy Jo Medina was born December 18, 1960 to parents, Henry May and Paula Lynn Ennis May. She passed away January 3, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 62.

Tammy has lived in Cleveland for over 30 years and her and her mother were owners of El Burrito. Tammy loved her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry May and Paula Lynn McGee; husband, Ronnie Ivey; grandson, Jaxon Medina; sister, Julie Whitmire.

is survived by her beloved children, Joseph Medina and Crystal Medina; grandchildren, Ashton Medina, Braxton Medina, Amarissa Alvarez, Tatiana Jones, Olivia Platero, Karma Platero, Landon Medina; aunt, Cheree Harrison. Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 2pm with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery.

