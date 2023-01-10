Jennifer Lynn (Creel) Scroggins was born on September 21, 1966, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents John and Charlotte Creel. She passed away on January 4, 2023 at 56 years old.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother Charlotte Creel.

She is survived by her father John Creel; daughters Misti Mitchell and Brandon Martin, Tiffany Guynes and husband Michael; grandchildren Paisley Hearn, Blayton Guynes, Bowan Guynes, Blake Martin and Beaux Martin; sisters Valerie Jones and husband Billy, Holly Kelley and husband Randy, stepbrother Charles (Chuck) McClure and wife Barbara and numerous nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5pm – 8pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. There will be a private family burial at Holly Grove Cemetery on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

