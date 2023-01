The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 7, 2023:

Hill, Brette Kennedy – Hold for Washington County

Payne, Joshua Bryan – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Bankhead, Brea Janis – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana

Semien, Monica – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana

