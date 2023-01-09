Jackman Keith “Jack” Telford, 96, of Tarkington Prairie, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Baytown. He was born January 9, 1926, in Cleveland to his late parents, John Leonce Telford, Sr. and Oyce Garner Telford.

Jack had been a longtime resident of the Tarkington Prairie and Cleveland areas, previously resided in Baytown, was a retired mechanic from Exxon, a US Army veteran of World War II and a member and a deacon emeritus of Rural Shade Baptist Church and a member of Tarkington Prairie Lodge #428 AF&AM. He had also been a member of Cedar Bayou Baptist Church in Baytown and owned the Baytown Roller Rink.

His enjoyments included watching football, and boxing on tv, hunting, fishing, and playing 42. Sitting in his rocking chair on his front porch watching all of the scenes of nature was a favorite past time.

Mr. Telford played 6-man football while attending Splendora High School and played softball in the Senior League in Baytown well into his 70’s. He and Jo always had a good garden with fresh vegetables. He was quick with a laugh and loved a good time visiting with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 54 years and mother of his children, Geneva Jolene Murphy Telford; his second wife and companion, Edith Tolleson Telford; son, Darrel Keith Telford; brother, John “J.L.” Telford, Jr.; sisters, Louella Copley and Patsy Lewis and great-grandson Chase Aaron Siebert.

Survivors include his daughter, Pamela Sue Telford Patrick and her husband, Raymond; grandchildren, Kenya Paige Telford Hanes and her husband, Scott and Jason Keith Telford and his partner Faith Gray; great-grandchildren, Makenzie Aaron Ripkowski, Camden Hanes, Katelyn Jolene Telford, Kelton Keith Telford and Kyler Keith Telford along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Special mention to close friends, Ruby Rhames, Betty Campbell, Jerry Seale, Terrie Manners, Dusty Gatlin, Winston Gardner, and his Sunday School class, and so many others.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Telford, Scott Hanes, Raymond Patrick, Kelly Copley, Matthew Telford and David Tolleson.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2023 at Rural Shade Baptist Church in Tarkington Prairie. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Dr. Byron Reeves officiating and special music by Rev. Dale Walker. Burial will follow at Ryan Cemetery.

