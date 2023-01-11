Charles Andrew “Charlie” Coleman, 70, of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 in Houston. He was born September 24, 1952 in Goldonna, Louisiana to his late parents, Dalton L. Coleman and Beatrice Bryant Coleman.

Charlie grew up in Goldonna, graduated from Gladewater High School, had lived in Dayton since 1998 and the Liberty County area since 1990, was Vice President of Venom Technologies and Inspection Services. He enjoyed coin collecting and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bobby Coleman.

Survivors include his daughters, Lacie Coleman and Caitlyn Coleman; brothers, Gary Coleman and Ronnie Coleman and his wife, Margaret; sisters, Charlotte Strange and Cyntha Marsh; his best friend and mother of his children, Bess Coleman and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and a host of friends and associates.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Rod Vincent officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Goldonna Cemetery in Goldonna, Louisiana.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dewey Allen, Tom Akins, Tom Blackwell, David Vela, Edgar Ortiz, Alfredo Vasquez, Francisco Martinez, Mario Gonzalez, and Sergio Garcia.

To view his online obituary, or post a tribute to his family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

