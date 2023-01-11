Carol Ann Fullbright, 76, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Webster, Texas. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was born on November 4, 1946, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late William Otis and Alene Abel Gibson. Carol graduated from Liberty High School in Liberty, Texas, with the class of 1962.

Carol enjoyed playing the fiddle, her family had a country music band in the 1970s and 1980s called True Texas. She was an old movie buff who enjoyed old westerns with John Wayne.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Linda Marie Gibson; her brother Larry Wayne Gibson; and her loving husband of fifty-two years Jimmy Wayne Fullbright. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Dave Fullbright and wife Jan of Clear Lake; her granddaughter Monica Alene Fullbright; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Carol’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and honorable woman that she was.

Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

