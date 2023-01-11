Strana Lee Fregia, 59, of Batson, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her residence in Batson, Texas. Strana was born on April 14, 1963, to the late Charles Leon Wilson and Verna May Freeman in Torrance, CA. Strana was a hard worker and served her God faithfully. She loved her family , especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Strana is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Stran Wilson; sisters, Mary Tanton, and Clara West.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Anthony Rogers and wife Christa of Woodville, Texas, James Rogers and wife Ciara of Tomball, Texas; brother, Leon Wilson of Texas; sisters, Margaret Smith of Liberty, Texas, Mabel Hicks of Wayneseville, MO; grandchildren, James Rogers JR., William Rogers, and Brookelynn Rogers, also many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Graveside Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, 1:00 pm at Saratoga Cemetery in Saratoga, Texas, with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Honoring Strana as pallbearers are Anthony Rogers Jr., James Rogers, Anthony Rogers Sr., Odice Smith, Ricky Fregia and Robert Galentine.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Strana, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

