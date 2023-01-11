Dora Day, 79, of Cleveland, Texas, went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, January 9, 2023. Dora was born on Tuesday, October 26, 1943, to her late parents Arlo Loyd Willis and Mildred Mae (Carraway) Willis.

She attended school in Hubbard and Penelope. Dora married Weldon Geltmeier and in 1963 they welcomed a daughter Lisa Gail; she was only on this earth for 3 months and went to her heavenly home in February 1964. As she and Weldon prepared to welcome a second daughter, Weldon was called home on June 24, 1965. On June 30, Dora welcomed their daughter Kimberly Lynn. She then fell in love and married Robert Thomas Koon. Dora and Robert welcomed two children Robby and Tara. After moving to the Ft Worth area, she met Dalton Day. Dora and Dalton combined their two families into one in February 1975. She became a mother to Richard and Denise Day. They began their company, Triple D Transport and traveled across the country as a team. Upon retirement from trucking, she began her career as a bus driver for Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD. She faithfully drove children around for 30 years.

Dora was also preceded in death by her parents, husbands; Dalton Day, Weldon Geltmeier and Robert Koon, daughters; Lisa Geltmeier, Denise Day, brothers; John Willis and Donald Willis. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robby Koon and wife Cindy, Kim Quiram and husband Martin, Tara Koon, and Richard Day; grandchildren; Jeffrey Quiram and wife Staci, Ashlea Quiram, Madison Quiram and husband Issac Rodriguez, Coleigh Koon, Moffett Koon, Ryan Day and wife Brooke and Kelly Day; great-grandchildren; MJ Quiram, Chandler Minor, Braxton Minor, Heidi Schanzer, Hannah Schanzer, Owen Day, Craig Day, Nolan Day and Logan Day; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Pallbearers; Jeff Quiram, Moffett Koon, Ben Lilley, Timmy Boudreaux, John R Dabney and Frank Chapman. Honorary pallbearers; MJ Quiram and Braxton Minor.

Visitation for Dora will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday January 11, 2023, from 6:00PM to 9:00PM Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on January 12, 2023, 1:00PM. Interment for Dora will immediately follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Officiating Dalton Currie.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

