Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 9, 2023:

Gajdosik, Lincoln Raleigh – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Kennard, Eric Darnell – Harassment

Edwards, Quinika Danielle – Harassment of Public Servant (no mugshot)

Cole, Shasta Jean – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Helmer, Andrew Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Boatman, Kylee Rhae – Theft of Property

