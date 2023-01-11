Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 9, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 9, 2023:

  • Gajdosik, Lincoln Raleigh – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Kennard, Eric Darnell – Harassment
  • Edwards, Quinika Danielle – Harassment of Public Servant (no mugshot)
  • Cole, Shasta Jean – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Helmer, Andrew Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Boatman, Kylee Rhae – Theft of Property
Boatman, Kylee Rhae
Cole, Shasta Jean
Gajdosik, Lincoln Raleigh
Helmer, Andrew Scott
Kennard, Eric Darnell

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.