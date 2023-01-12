Kevin Dewayne Minchew was born on November 26, 1969 in Conroe, Texas to parents Jerry Wayne and Gwenda Burwick Bittick. He passed away January 9, 2023 in Houston, Texas at the age of 53.

Kevin is preceded in death by his stepdad Lester G. Bittick; grandparents Gilbert and Eunice Burwick and Thomas and Lorena Minchew.

He is survived by his mother Gwenda Bittick; father Jerry Minchew; stepmom Vallaree Minchew; son Thomas Jayden Minchew; sisters Kathy D. Minchew Vivola and Kelley A. Minchew; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at noon at the home of his mother located at 102 AJ Meekins Ln. Cleveland, Texas 77328.

