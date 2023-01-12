Graveside service for Harvey “HC” Cleveland Lewis, Jr. will be held at French Cemetery 2475 FM 1008, Kenefick, Texas. HC was born March 14, 1934, to Harvey Cleveland Lewis Sr.& Ruby (Powell) Lewis in Brookeland, Texas and passed away on January 10, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Harvey & Ruby; the love of his life and wife of 40 years, Marie Lewis; former wife, Virginia Reynolds; Daughter, Pamela Lewis, Grandson, Jimmy Waller, his brother, James Lewis.

He is survived by sons, Michael (Tatiana) Lewis of Lake Arrowhead, CA, Billy (Carla) Clifton of Romayor, Texas; daughters, Julie Lewis of Dickinson, TX, Donna Lewis of Friendswood, Texas; sister, Hilda Hafer of LaMirada, CA; grandchildren, Cherry Krolczyk of Humble, TX, Chris (Stephani) Clifton of Cypress, TX, Joseph (Brianee) Waller of Mont Belvieu, TX, Shane (Lulu) Hulse of Friendswood, TX, Kyle (Jessica) Logan of Houston, TX, Justin Logan of Pearland, TX, Stacy Logan of Webster, TX, Michael (Malia) Lewis of Dallas, TX, Matthew Lewis of Austin, TX; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

HC retired from Citizens State Bank in Dickinson, Texas as Senior Vice President after a long career of over 40 years in the banking industry while serving in various other organizations including President of Dickinson Optimist Club, President of Galveston County Consumer Credit Executives, Director of North Galveston County Chamber of Commerce, and other volunteer roles helping the community. Once he retired, he and Marie settled in Romayor, TX.

Retirement couldn’t hold him down as he worked tirelessly with his church leading bible studies, singing in the church choir as well as in various church administrative capacities. HC & Marie loved the Lord and loved their church. He will be truly missed by those that knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to French Cemetery or via PayPal at https://paypal.me/FrenchCemetery

