Marilyn Kay Bub, 78, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born on July 17, 1944, in Irondale, Missouri, to the late Floyd Francis and Annette Pratt Scott. Marilyn graduated from Leadwood High School in Leadwood, Missouri, with the class of 1962. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Mont Belvieu.

Marilyn spent her early career as a cosmetologist. While she hadn’t practiced cosmetology for many years, she maintained her license throughout her life. Some of her most rewarding time was spent as the social service designee and activity director at The Villas formerly DeSoto Residential Care Apartments in DeSoto, Missouri. Marilyn pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for traveling and taking cruises. She also loved anything involving Disney, going shopping, sewing, and cooking. Marilyn enjoyed spending her days listening to music and playing the piano. Above all, her greatest joy came from spending time with her precious granddaughters, whom she loved unconditionally. She was always kind and thoughtful, helping others whenever she was able. Marilyn was very compassionate and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of forty-four years Dickey Dean Bub; and her son Randall Dean Bub. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her son Darrick S. Bub and wife Emma of Beach City; her granddaughters Elena and Elise Bub of Beach City; her sister Clara Estes of Louisville, Kentucky; her nephews Greg Estes and Cort Estes of Louisville, Kentucky; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 3:00 pm, on Saturday, January 14, 2022, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Mont Belvieu, 10110 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu, Texas, 77580. A celebration of Marilyn’s life will begin at 5:00 pm at the church with Bro. John Mueller officiating.

