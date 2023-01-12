Betty “Bo” Jane Goerdel, 71, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 2, 1951, in Houston, Texas, to the late Robert and Naomi Williams Major.

Betty pursued many interests, some of which included her love of shopping, playing slot machines and cooking. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and friends. Betty especially enjoyed her “get togethers” with the “Goddesses”, a group of former co-workers who remained close.

Betty was kind, upbeat and always smiling. She could light up a room with her sassy and fun personality. Betty was loved by everyone she met, never meeting a stranger and was a bonus mom to many. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and best friend Geri Ayres; and her beloved husband and love of her life, Paul Bennett, Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Tanya Taylor and husband Mollandro of Houston and Paul Bennett, Jr. and wife Mary of Waller; her grandchildren Mollandro Taylor, Jr., Lee Taylor, Chloe Bennett, Kayla Miller, Tori Bennett and Zach Bennett; her great-grandchildren Sloane, Waylon, Sterling and Grayson; her cousins, nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 2:30pm, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 3pm, at the funeral home.

