Joann Ott, 76, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, she was born on Wednesday, June 9, 1946, in Cleveland, Texas to W.C. Merrell and Mabel Merrell (Marks), both of whom have preceded her in death.

Joann was also preceded in death by her son, Todd Ott, brother, Sonny Man Merrell, sister, Ann Goines, son-n-law, B.J. Smith, daughter-n-law, Stacey Ott. Left to cherish her memory is her loving; daughter, Kam Smith; son, William Ott (Angela Hersey); brothers, Jack Merrell (Diann), Pete Merrell; sisters, Joyce Turner, Dale Whitley; grandchildren, Justin Smith (Christina), Austin Ott (Tesla), Aaron Daniels (Todd), Carlie Ott, Dylan McKay Smith, Madison Smith (Brett), Michaela; great-grandchildren, Camryn Smith, Kaceton Daniels, Logan Daniels, Scarlett McCawley; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

JoAnn was a welder at union tank car for over 20 years. When she retired, she then got a gig as a bouncer at backwoods bar and grill, where she met so many special people that are still in her life today. She loved playing cards and dominoes with her friends and was the absolute best storyteller. She had the biggest heart, the most contagious laugh, a smile that lit up the room, and the greatest since of humor. She was the best grandma, GiGi, Mom and sister. She loved her friends and family with her whole heart and she never let it go unnoticed.

Visitation for Joann will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday January 14, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 9:00PM. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on January 15, 2023, at 1:30PM. Interment for Joann will immediately follow at Bear Creek Cemetery. Officiating Chaplain Kenneth Faust. Pallbearers; Dylan Smith, Justin Smith, Austin Ott, Cory Gates, Mark Hilton and Bradley Kreg. Honorary pallbearers: Camryn Smith, Kaceton Daniels, Logan Daniels and Todd Daniels.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JoAnn (Merrell) Ott, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

