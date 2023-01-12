Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 10, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 10, 2023:
- Rhoades, Dustin Kyle – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon With Felony Conviction and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Brock, Karly – Possession of Marijuana
- Perteet, Kaleb – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Tuttle, Michelle Nicole – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
- Everett, Phillip Wade Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
- Massengill, Brittney Bliss – Disorderly Conduct
- Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief and Theft of Property
- Hernandez, Jose – Assault Causing Bodily Injury