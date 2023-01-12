Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 10, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 10, 2023:

  • Rhoades, Dustin Kyle – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon With Felony Conviction and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Brock, Karly – Possession of Marijuana
  • Perteet, Kaleb – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Tuttle, Michelle Nicole – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Everett, Phillip Wade Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
  • Massengill, Brittney Bliss – Disorderly Conduct
  • Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief and Theft of Property
  • Hernandez, Jose – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
Aguirre, Jade Lynn
Brock, Karly
Everett, Phillip Wade Jr.
Hernandez, Jose
Massengill, Brittney Bliss
Perteet, Kaleb
Rhoades, Dustin Kyle

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.