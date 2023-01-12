Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 10, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 10, 2023:

Rhoades, Dustin Kyle – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon With Felony Conviction and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brock, Karly – Possession of Marijuana

Perteet, Kaleb – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Tuttle, Michelle Nicole – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Everett, Phillip Wade Jr. – Assault/Family Violence

Massengill, Brittney Bliss – Disorderly Conduct

Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief and Theft of Property

Hernandez, Jose – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

