Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 11, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 11, 2023:

Caswell, Lucius John – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Drive/Permit to Drive Vehicle in Unsafe Condition, Rider not Secured by Safety Belt and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trigo, Audryana – Public Intoxication

Plante, Joseph Clayton – Displaying Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fountain, Jacoby – Hold for Harris County

Simmons, Koen Josh – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Trussell, John Brandon – Theft of Property

Nesbett, Kevin Scott – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Burch, John Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Price, Derryl – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Seward, Tyler Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cruz, Faustino – Hold for Cameron County

Westerhold, Kevin Sanchez – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Hold for the State of Colorado

Martinez, Israel Allen – Burglary of a Habitation

Price, Dixie Dawn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Burch, John Jr. Caswell, Lucius John Cruz, Faustino Fountain, Jacoby Martinez, Israel Allen Nesbett, Kevin Scott Plante, Joseph Price, Derryl Price, Dixie Dawn Seward, Tyler Lee Simmons, Keon Josh Trigo, Audryana Trussell, John Brandon Westerhold, Kevin Sanchez

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

