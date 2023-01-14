Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 11, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 11, 2023:
- Caswell, Lucius John – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Drive/Permit to Drive Vehicle in Unsafe Condition, Rider not Secured by Safety Belt and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Trigo, Audryana – Public Intoxication
- Plante, Joseph Clayton – Displaying Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Fountain, Jacoby – Hold for Harris County
- Simmons, Koen Josh – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Trussell, John Brandon – Theft of Property
- Nesbett, Kevin Scott – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Burch, John Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Price, Derryl – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Seward, Tyler Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cruz, Faustino – Hold for Cameron County
- Westerhold, Kevin Sanchez – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Hold for the State of Colorado
- Martinez, Israel Allen – Burglary of a Habitation
- Price, Dixie Dawn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence