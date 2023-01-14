Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 12, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 12, 2023:

Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Burglary of a Building

Cox, Kayle – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Disorderly Conduct

Welch, Tyler Ray – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Theft of Firearm, Theft of Property

Roby, Dustin Alex – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Batey, Tracy Hugh – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Martinez-Saldana, Atanacio – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Dunn, Gregory Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Ivy, Joseph Victor – Online Solicitation of a Minor under 14 years of age

Mitchell, Jocqui Jameela – Terroristic Threat (no mugshot)

Centeno, Francisco – Possession of Marijuana

