Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 12, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 12, 2023:

  • Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Burglary of a Building
  • Cox, Kayle – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Disorderly Conduct
  • Welch, Tyler Ray – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Theft of Firearm, Theft of Property
  • Roby, Dustin Alex – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Batey, Tracy Hugh – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Martinez-Saldana, Atanacio – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
  • Dunn, Gregory Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Ivy, Joseph Victor – Online Solicitation of a Minor under 14 years of age
  • Mitchell, Jocqui Jameela – Terroristic Threat (no mugshot)
  • Centeno, Francisco – Possession of Marijuana
