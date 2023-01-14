Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 12, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 12, 2023:
- Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Burglary of a Building
- Cox, Kayle – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Disorderly Conduct
- Welch, Tyler Ray – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Theft of Firearm, Theft of Property
- Roby, Dustin Alex – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Batey, Tracy Hugh – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Martinez-Saldana, Atanacio – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
- Dunn, Gregory Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Ivy, Joseph Victor – Online Solicitation of a Minor under 14 years of age
- Mitchell, Jocqui Jameela – Terroristic Threat (no mugshot)
- Centeno, Francisco – Possession of Marijuana