Lisa Anne Wallace Best, 63, of Conroe, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her residence in Conroe, Texas, where she and her husband David Beene resided. Lisa was born May 5, 1959, to the late Bobby Kenneth Wallace and Florise Elizabeth Freytag in Liberty, Texas. She graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School, where she led as Bobby Bobcat at the football games.

Lisa and James Kelly Best wed in 1978 and they had two children, Stephanie Elizabeth and Christian Kelly. Lisa’s cooking was legendary, especially her delicious gravies and iced tea. She was always the most help in the kitchen during the holidays. She adored sitting in a rocking chair, especially with a baby in her lap, that is when she wasn’t in the water out knee-boarding everyone else. Lisa always had her Bible nearby and had in her heart. She loved her grandchildren above all else.

Lisa is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Kenneth Wallace

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 28 years David Beene of Conroe, Texas; daughter, Stephanie Keeton of Moss Hill, Texas; son, Christian Best of Austin, Texas; brother, Ronald Paul Wallace of Amarillo, Texas; grandchildren, Clara Keeton, Emily Keeton, and Natalie Keeton; great-grandson, Cohen Keeton, also survived by many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A gathering of family and friends will begin Tuesday, January 17, 2023 with doors opening at 12:00 pm and service staring 1:00 pm at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Moss Hill, Texas with Pastor Carlton Bailey officiating. Following service we will go to Guedry cemetery for Lisa’s interment. Family would like to invite all to Stephanie Keeton’s home for fellowship, and refreshments following Lisa’s interment.

Honoring Lisa as pallbearers are Christian Best, Joseph Brittan Baird, Christopher Wallace, Chris Keeton, Justin Histler, Cody Croft, and Scott Man. Honorary pallbearers are James Kelly Best, and Mike Baird.

Lisa’s granddaughter, Emily, leaves these last words for her:

‘I will never understand this, but God called my Nana home this week. My heart breaks for my Mom and Uncle Christian. She did everything, even when she was in pain. I’m so happy that I got to call her my Nana. I remember a few years ago when we were at her apartment, we had a fairy garden and we bought stuff for the fairy and it was my favorite times with her. Also when we went to the pool. I wish I could just hug her one more time and tell her how much I love her. Or just one more drive with her while she talks the whole time and when a song would come on she’d sing. She’s probably up in heaven humming her favorite songs and dancing in her dream kitchen, making her favorite dish. She never went a day without calling or telling us how much she loved us. I’ve never felt so loved by one person and I wish I wouldn’t have taken that for granted. I will see you in another life, my Nana, and I love you with all my heart.

