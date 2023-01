The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 13, 2022:

Lawson, Mason Payne – Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer/Judge

Bellow, James – Driving While Intoxicated

Hill, James Walter III – Public Intoxication

Mayes, Ishmael Adolph Jr. – Possession of Marijuana, Delivery of Marijuana and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

