Dolen church donates new sign to Tarkington VFD

A new sign will soon be going up at Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department’s Station 2 on FM 787. Members of Dolen Baptist Church recently took a collection to provide a new metal sign that will replace the aging sign on the front of the fire station. The sign was delivered Saturday to TVFD Chief Paul Gregory and other firefighters.

“They approached us and said they wanted to do something for us. They offered to replace the sign,” Gregory said. “Lettering from the old sign is pretty much gone.”

The new sign is in two parts that are each about 13-feet long. Seeing the freshness of the sign next to the building, Gregory said firefighters will now need to powerwash the building before installation.

“They were gracious to donate the sign to the fire department. I think it’s a great thing for our churches, businesses and community to step up to support us. Without their support, we wouldn’t have half the equipment, training and personnel that we do. It’s because of them that we are able to do what we do for them,” Gregory said.

The fire station is one of two belonging to Tarkington VFD. The main fire station is on SH 321. Fire Station 2 houses three apparatus – a brush truck and two pumpers.

The building was constructed in 2017 using funds through a low-interest loan from the Texas Forest Service, according to Gregory.

