Charles William Scroggins, 71, of Cleveland, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Cleveland. Charles was born on September 6, 1951, to the late Bueford Melvin Scroggins and Perry (Lee) Scroggins in Souith Houston, Texas.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Bueford Melvin Scroggins and Perry (Lee) Scroggins; wife, Nancy Scroggins; brothers, Melvin Scroggins and Thomas Scroggins; and sister, Marybelle Jones.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Mary Scroggins Vlaar and husband, Arjen of Manchester, Connecticut, and Charles William Scroggins, Jr of Cleveland, Texas.; sister, Rebecca Busic and husband, Jeb of Pasadena, Texas; brother, Robert Scroggins and wife, Cathy of Houston, Texas ;sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Scroggins of Cleveland, Texas: and grandchildren, Arianna Vlaar, Dyllon Scroggins, and Liam Scroggins.

