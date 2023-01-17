Garthel Cain of Houston, Texas, passed away on January 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Texas. Garthel, a WWII veteran, was 97 years of age. He was born on August 27, 1925, in Onalaska Camp, Livingston, Texas, to Mason John and Geneva Pearl Cain.

Garthel attended Hardin High School in Hardin, Texas but was called to the Army at the age of 17 when WWII started. Upon returning from the war, Garthel married Pauline Moore, September 23, 1946, moved to Houston, Texas, where he worked for Southern Pacific Railroad. He retired from Southern Pacific Railroad in 1987. He loved to hunt, fish and garden and loved raising roses.

Garthel was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Pauline Moore Cain, daughter Patricia Cain Boswell, his parents Mason and Pearl Cain, brothers Arvil and Norman Cain.

Garthel leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, James Timothy Cain; Brothers, Donald Cain of Silsbee, Texas, Bowen Cain of Moss Hill, Texas; Sisters, Alline Kyle of Liberty, Texas, Kathleen Cain Harris of Fort Worth, Texas; Grandsons, David Cain and wife Kristen, Danny Cain and wife Jennifer, Shawn Schnider and wife Dora and Joel Schnider; Great- grandchildren, Corey and Chandler Schnider, Cash, Everly and Cassidy Cain, Ashley Garcia of Uvalle, Armando Garcia, Jillian, Piper, Hayden and Kynsey Lopez and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Donnie Cain, Carlton Bailey, Shawn Schnider, Kent Cain, David Cain and Danny Cain.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 9:00am-11:00am with funeral services to begin at 11:00am at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery, Rye, Texas.

