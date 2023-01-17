James Todd Berry was born February 25, 1965, in Fort Worth, Texas, to parents, Thomas Berry and Melba McGarity Berry. He passed away on January 12, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 58.

James graduated from Kingwood High School in 1982 and has worked for BER Precision for over 40 years. He loved collecting guns and shot glasses, trips to the beach and his Busch Beer.

James was always the life of the party and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Melba Berry; brother, Thomas R. Berry; sister, Gay Lynn Strickling.

James is survived by his father, Thomas E. Berry; wife, Rhonda Berry; children, Brittany Linn and husband Cody, Paige Berry and fiancé Marco Campos; grandchildren, Bradley Linn, Chelsea Linn, James Campos, Abel Campos.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11am in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. There will be a visitation from 10:30 to 11:00 am prior to the service. Pallbearers for the service will be Cody Linn, Marco Campos, Joe Campbell, Ricky Williams, Darren Creel, Glenn Paxton.

