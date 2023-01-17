Mitchell Wayde Lee was born in Houston, Texas on May 3, 1960 to parents, Joe Samuel Lee and Laura Helen McGarrah Lee. He passed away January 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 62. Mitchell was a lifelong resident of Cleveland, Texas and in his younger years was a devout truckdriver. Mitchell loved the open roads and was considered a great trucker. He was a God-fearing man, and dedicated to studying and sharing the word of Christ. He was always there for anyone in need, and could fix just about anything. You could always depend on Mitchell no matter the circumstance. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Raising them and watching them play and grow brought him so much joy. Mitchell will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Samuel Lee and Laura Helen McGarrah Lee; daughter, Tonya Lee. Mitchell is survived by his children, Kerry Lee and wife Amber, Barbie Castillo and husband Eduardo; son in law, Joshua Johnson; grandchildren, Jasmine Dildy, Alex Garcia, Victoria Garcia, Briana Johnson, Jayden Johnson, Camden Lee, Emilyn Lee, Dylan Castillo, Ethan Castillo, Eduardo Castillo Jr, Laura Castillo, Anthony Castillo, Haley Smeaton, Skylar Smeaton; sisters, Kathrine Manners and husband John, Terrie Manners and husband Robert; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 7-9pm. Funeral Service will be Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 3pm with Pastor Benny McDonald officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be, Randy Manners, Jason Manners, Sam Manners, Paul Manners, Austin Manners, Alex Garcia, James Manners, Ray Tarver.

