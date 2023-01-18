Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 16, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 16, 2023:
- Philley, John Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hernandez, Ashley Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Furlow, Dennis James – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Garrison, Jesse Dillian – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Munoz, Gilbert Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Buchanan, Mandy Rochelle – Theft of Property, Failure to Display Driver’s License, Theft, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Appear (no mugshot)
- Wilson, Jeremy Wade – Theft of Property (two counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Wilson, Joshua Demcie – Theft of Property