Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 16, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 16, 2023:

  • Philley, John Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hernandez, Ashley Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Furlow, Dennis James – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Garrison, Jesse Dillian – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Munoz, Gilbert Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Buchanan, Mandy Rochelle – Theft of Property, Failure to Display Driver’s License, Theft, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Appear (no mugshot)
  • Wilson, Jeremy Wade – Theft of Property (two counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Wilson, Joshua Demcie – Theft of Property
