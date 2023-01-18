Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 16, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 16, 2023:

Philley, John Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hernandez, Ashley Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Furlow, Dennis James – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Garrison, Jesse Dillian – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Munoz, Gilbert Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Buchanan, Mandy Rochelle – Theft of Property, Failure to Display Driver’s License, Theft, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Appear (no mugshot)

Wilson, Jeremy Wade – Theft of Property (two counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Wilson, Joshua Demcie – Theft of Property

