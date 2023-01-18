Glynda Holden, 61, of Conroe, Texas, went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, January 16, 2023. Glynda was born on Thursday, June 22, 1961, to Cecil Parker and Wanda Parker, both of whom have preceded in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving; daughter, Sarina Padgett (Shawn) sons, Hunter Holden, Trenten Martinez, and stepson Logan Martinez; brothers, Wayne Parker, Steven Parker, James Parker, Cecil Parker, Jr., and Lee Hill; sisters, Cynthia Parker, Mary Money, and Amy Herndon; along with five grandchildren and numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Glynda worked at the animal shelter and it was her passion to rescue animals. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

