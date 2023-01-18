William Honnold Folckemer, Jr. (Bill), passed away on January 14, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. He was born on July 21, 1938, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to William Honnold Folckemer, Sr. and Capitola Brindley Folckemer.

He graduated from Culver Military Academy in Culver, Ind., in 1957. He joined the Army where he served in Aschaffenburg, Germany. He attended Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and then continued his education at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas.

He married his wife of 55 years in 1965. He worked for Amoco Production Company for twenty-seven years. He and his wife worked for KBR in Iraq which enabled them to enjoy traveling to many different countries.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Judith Folckemer Branson, and son Jonathon Adam Folckemer.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia; his son William Honnold Folckemer, III (Trey); son Karl Sherman Folckemer and his wife Anne, grandchildren Cappy, Katalina and Keddi; daughter Rachel Elaine Folckemer Geisendorff and her husband Rick, grandchildren Kade, Avery and Nicholas.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

