Liberty County Republican Party is hosting quarterly meeting Feb. 7, legislative training Feb. 11

The Liberty County Republican Party will have their first quarterly meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m., in the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty. The topic is Legislative Priorities of the Republican Party of Texas.

If you are concerned or interested to see how those priorities line up with yours, this is one discussion you don’t want to miss. To discuss these priorities will be David Covey, the Senate District 3 State Republican Executive Committeeman.

Training: How to Follow Your Texas Legislature

Legislative Session is underway in Austin. How can you keep track of what is happening? A hands-on training event that will teach you how to find bills, watch committee hearings, how to read bills, and many other helpful tools will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. The location is still being determined.

Bringing a laptop for this training is recommended. You can email LCRPTX@gmail.com or visit the LCRPTX Facebook page to get registered. Details will be sent to registered participants as soon as possible.

Other ways to get involved:

Sponsorships: Sponsors are needed to help fund the LCRP office for 2023. The organization has a space for visitors, meetings and party business, but funds must be raised to continue operating the office. If you or your business would like to sponsor the office, please let the LCRPTX know.

Volunteers: The organization is looking for two volunteers to staff the office on Tuesdays. If you can volunteer one Tuesday each month, they would love to have you on their team!

Become a sustaining supporter: As a sustaining supporter, you can help the LCRPTX make a difference in Liberty County. Dues are $25/year for an individual membership and $35/year for a family.

If you are interested in any of the events or involvement opportunities, please email LCRPTX@gmail.com or send a Facebook message.

