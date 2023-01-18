Leadership East Texas looking for sponsors for next class

Leadership East Texas, Inc. (LET) is seeking sponsors. Municipal members and new enrollees for the 2023-24 class, which begins in September 2023. LET is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to developing and enhancing current and future leaders of East Texas.

LET’s mission is to identify and develop our emerging and existing leaders, so that they may understand local issues, and cultivate their leadership skills to make our community a better place to live, work and play. LET was originally formed by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce in late 2020.

LET’s first class (2021-22) graduated in April 2022.

Graduating students include Tamara Alexander, City of Dayton; Charlene Barrett, Lone Star Industries; Ashleigh Broussard Carter, City of Cleveland; Wanda Campbell, Trinity River Food Bank; Juliet Douglas, Emergency Hospital Systems; Brian Garcia, Entergy Texas; Amos Herrera, Southside Bank; Leslie Herrara, City of Cleveland; Calesta House, Tarkington ISD; Michael Kelly, Tarkington ISD; Candice Lork, Emergency Hospital Systems; Cindy McCown, Emergency Hospital Systems; Aaron Montesnieto, Cleveland; Brandon Perry, Cleveland ISD; Elizabeth Robertson, Results Realty; Mark Rodriquez, Cleveland ISD; Lauren Young, City of Dayton; and Velma Zavala, Prosperity Bank.

The current class of 2022-23 graduates in April 2023. Attendees are from various parts of Liberty and San Jacinto counties.

For more information regarding membership, sponsorship or enrollment for training in the 2023-24 class, contact any LET Board member. Jim Carson, President and Chairman; Stephen McCanless, Chair Elect; J. Rice, Past Chair; Kari Duggar, Treasurer; Calesta House, Secretary; Chris Jarmon, Board Member; or Scott Swigert, Board Member, or email leadershipeasttexas@gmail.com.

