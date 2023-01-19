Funeral services for Mrs. Lyndal Mozell McDonald, 86, of Henderson, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Dale Gary officiating. Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Mrs. McDonald passed from this life on January 16, 2023, at a Tyler hospital. She was born November 23, 1936, in Houston to the late Jerome and Agnes (McCarty) Rhoden and has lived in Rusk County for over 60 years.

Lyndal served as a secretary for DC Distributors, a branch of Exxon, for several years before retirement. She was very artistic and loved to play the piano as well as being a gifted seamstress and enjoyed crochet. Mrs. McDonald was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and had recently been attending Grand Bluff Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles McDonald.

Survivors include her children, Chuck McDonald and wife Debbie of Tatum, Kim Burgess and husband Neal of Beckville, and Jan Edwards and husband David of Tatum; grandchildren, Miranda Wolfe (Jeremy), Will McDonald (Madison), Bridget Harms (Josh), Chase McDonald (Jackie), Angela Everitt (Jimmy), Charlye Peterson (Andrew), and Mason Edwards; 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.

