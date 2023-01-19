Charles Nathan Baker of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on January 14, 2023, at the age of 54. He was born October 28, 1968, in Houston, to parents Willow and Tommy Baker. He was the baby of the family and could always be found with his brother Jr.

He enjoyed fishing and could take anything apart and put it back together like new.

Charles will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents Willow Lee Baker and Tommy Lee Baker, Sr. He is survived by his brother Tommy Lee Baker, Jr.; sisters Charlotte Spurlock and Margaret Rhodes and special friend Crystal Pittman.

