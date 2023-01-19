Walter Bryan “Bubba” Wade, 55, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Houston. He was born August 14, 1967, in Dayton, to his late parents, Walter Wallace “Bill” Wade and Hattie Marie Conner Wade.

Bubba was a lifelong resident of the Dayton area, member and longtime deacon at Gum Grove Baptist Church, enjoyed fishing, hunting, being a mechanic, spending time with the grandchildren, riding around in his gator, all over the property and was fanatical about Dayton Bronco football.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog, Harley.

Survivors include his son, Kolby Wade and his wife, Kassandra; daughter, Amber Wade Smith and her husband, Kolton; grandchildren, Brynne Diamond and James Smith; step-grandchild, Lyla Smith; sister, Lisa Wade and her companion, Jay Green; niece, Dani Ward and her boyfriend, Cory LeBlanc; nephew, Casey Ward and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation and services will be announced at a later date.

To view his online obituary, or post a tribute to his family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas, 77535, 936-258-5300.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

