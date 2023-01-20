Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 18, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 18, 2023:

  • Norton-Gipson, Lisa Ann – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Bazan, Misty Shalon – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • McComb, John Robert IV – Aggravated Sexual Assault
  • Marshall, Thomas Elton Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault
  • Jennings, Raymond Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Serres, Brandy Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property (two counts)
  • Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911
  • Tidwell, Abigail Rose – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Mendez-Lopez, Jose Juan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence (no mugshot)
