Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 18, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 18, 2023:

Norton-Gipson, Lisa Ann – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Bazan, Misty Shalon – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

McComb, John Robert IV – Aggravated Sexual Assault

Marshall, Thomas Elton Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault

Jennings, Raymond Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Serres, Brandy Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property (two counts)

Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911

Tidwell, Abigail Rose – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Mendez-Lopez, Jose Juan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence (no mugshot)

