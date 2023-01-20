Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 18, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 18, 2023:
- Norton-Gipson, Lisa Ann – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Bazan, Misty Shalon – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- McComb, John Robert IV – Aggravated Sexual Assault
- Marshall, Thomas Elton Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault
- Jennings, Raymond Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Serres, Brandy Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property (two counts)
- Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911
- Tidwell, Abigail Rose – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Mendez-Lopez, Jose Juan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence (no mugshot)