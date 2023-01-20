Rose Marie Hopkins, 64, of Oakhurst, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was born on Saturday, August 2, 1958, in Houston, Texas, to Atha Henry Matthews and Paddy Matthews, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Rose was also preceded in death by her brother, Athen Matthews.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Brandon Hopkins; daughters, Brandy Roberson and her husband John, Marsha Grady and her husband Richard; brother, Manuel Lopez; sister, Anna Laverne and her husband Ed; grandchildren, Allie, Abby, Alexander, Madison, Dillon; great-grandchildren, Aviana, Aiden; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Rose will be held at Christian Faith Church on January 21, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Christian Faith Church on January 21, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1 pm. Internment will follow at Center Hill Cemetery Oakhurst, Texas.

Officiating Ron Mendleski.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Marie Hopkins, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

