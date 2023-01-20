Craig Dewayne Welch was born July 18, 1973 in Conroe, Texas, to parents, John Welch and Billie Sue Chumely Welch. He passed away January 17, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 49.

Craig graduated from McArthur High School and has lived in Cleveland for the past 15 years. He loved watching television, especially Gunsmoke and the Dallas Cowboys. Craig loved his family, especially his grandson who was called “His Buddy.”

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Craig was preceded in death by his brother, John Welch. He is survived by his parents, John and Billie Sue Welch; beloved wife of 25 years, Sandra Welch; children, Kameron Blake Welch and Melissa Hooper, Alyssa Cheyenne Welch and Zach Morrison, Cody Dylan Welch, and Madison Grace Welch; grandchildren, Blayklyhn Reese Latham, David James Zachary Morrison Jr, and Kaylor Dean Welch.

Graveside Service is scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2023, in the Morgan Cemetery at 2 pm with Pastor Mark Grimes officiating. There will be a viewing period from 1-2 pm prior to the service. Pallbearers for the service will be, Kameron Blake Welch, Cody Dylan Welch, Zach Morrison, John Welch.

