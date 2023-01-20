Ruth Miriam Andrews was born Ruthie-May Miriam Hulse on January 31, 1934, in Belize, to parents, Wilfred Hulse and Maud Bonner Hulse.

She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Emily Bonner, in the village of Lemonal with her extended maternal family. Her grandfather, Elijah Bonner, had been the local school principal and the extended family all lived and were educated in the same community.

After finishing elementary School, she moved to Belize City to further her education in Secretarial studies. She worked for several retail stores and owned her own retail store until the 1961 hurricane.

On May 13, 1961, she married Gilbert Andrews, aka Liston Andrews and together they had 6 children.

Raising her children to be God fearing was a priority to her. She was an active member of Grace Chapel Church in Belize until she migrated to New York in 1982. In New York she was a member of Grace Gospel Chapel until she migrated to Texas in 1998. In Texas she attended Great Oaks Baptist Church in Richmond, Texas and subsequently she attended other local Baptist Churches as she changed residences in Texas.

Following in her grandmother’s footsteps Ruth assisted with the care of her grandchildren and is affectionately known as Maca.

Ruth was independent and lived on her own in Rockdale, Texas, until 2020. After a short hospital stay and rehabilitation due to dementia, she moved back to the Houston area.

She passed away January 17, 2023, in Livingston, Texas, at the age of 88. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Maud Hulse; sons, Paul Andrews and Gilbert Andrews; brothers, Russell Hulse, Finley Hulse, Edward Hulse, Raymond Hulse, Horace Hulse, and Lindsey Wade; sister, Myrtle Perriott.

She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Andrews; children, Ruth Garnes and husband William, Sharon Haley and husband Jason, Mark Andrews and wife Cheryl-Ann, Duane Andrews and wife Juanita (Annie); sisters, Desiree Forbes and Lena Logan; 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Family Faith Church in Coldspring, Texas, at 2 pm, with Pastor Seth Oxley officiating. Burial will be Monday, January 23, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery at 10 am.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

