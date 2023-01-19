East Montgomery County history scavenger hunt set for Jan. 28

The Montgomery County Historical Commission is hosting its 10th annual Montgomery County History Road Rally in East Montgomery County on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Chairman Larry Foerster describes the event as “a fun history scavenger hunt for family and friends, designed to educate and promote local community history as each year it features the history of a different section of the Montgomery County.”

Last year the History Road Rally was held in and around Magnolia while this year it will focus on those historic sites along Highway 59 (IH 69).

This year’s event will be held at the Porter First Baptist Church at 24570 FM 1314 Road, west of IH-69.

Teams of friends and families have two hours to solve written clues of the history of East Montgomery County by driving to various historic sites in the area, writing down the answers to the clues found at each site, photographing the site to confirm they went to the site, and then return to the church within two hours. The use of computer tablets, smart phones and other research tools are encouraged.

Each participant will receive a “History Road Warrior” souvenir button. In addition to the souvenir buttons, free food and drinks will be provided to returning team participants as part of the entry fee. Trophies and prizes will be given to the three teams with the highest scores. Photos of each team will be available.

The pre-registration fee is $30 per vehicle in advance and $40 per vehicle the date of the event. Participants are urged to arrive at the Porter First Baptist Church between noon and 1 p.m. that Saturday afternoon to complete final registration and receive instructions.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., each team will leave in its vehicle in two minute intervals with the written set of clues and should return within two hours. Points are assigned to each clue and each photograph. The History Road Rally should conclude by 4:30 p.m. that afternoon. The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information about the East Montgomery County History Road Rally, you may email foerster@dfcllp.com , or contact Missy Ringo at 936-537-1072 or Larry Foerster at 936-537-9070. The Historical Commission thanks Porter First Baptist Church for hosting the event, and Gullo Ford; Gullo Mazda; and Gullo Toyota of Conroe for sponsoring the annual Montgomery County History Road Rally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

