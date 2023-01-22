Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 20, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 20, 2023:

Henriquez, Moises – Possession of Marijuana

Williams, Brandon James – Driving While Intoxicated

Larson, Curtis Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Driving While License Invalid, Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Criminal Mischief

Dickerson, Drew A – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Keyser, Olivia Talia – Possession of Marijuana

Salazar, Prajedes – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Moles, Londin Marie – Speeding

McCary, Robert Dale Jr. – Deadly Conduct

Huerta, Angel Jesus – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Firearm (no mugshot)

Martinez, April Sarahi – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) (no mugshot)

Harris, Christof Layne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Grubbs, Jackie Jr. – Tampering With a Governmental Record

