Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 20, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 20, 2023:

  • Henriquez, Moises – Possession of Marijuana
  • Williams, Brandon James – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Larson, Curtis Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Driving While License Invalid, Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Criminal Mischief
  • Dickerson, Drew A – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Keyser, Olivia Talia – Possession of Marijuana
  • Salazar, Prajedes – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Moles, Londin Marie – Speeding
  • McCary, Robert Dale Jr. – Deadly Conduct
  • Huerta, Angel Jesus – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Firearm (no mugshot)
  • Martinez, April Sarahi – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) (no mugshot)
  • Harris, Christof Layne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Grubbs, Jackie Jr. – Tampering With a Governmental Record
