Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 19, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 19, 2023:

Flores, Arturo Bermudez – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Theft and Criminal Mischief

Nelson, Anthony Joseph – Hold for Anderson County-Failure to Appear-Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Gonzalez, Adan – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Rivera, Darwin – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Suess, Emma – Theft of Property

Clark, Kristian James – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)

Orellano, Wilfredo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Juarez, Jose Manuel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Beard, John Lance – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Soto, Richard – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Gutierrez, Andrew – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Lerma, Cameron Douglas – Disorderly Conduct

Lerma, Drake Rene – Disorderly Conduct

Smith, Darius – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order

Olvera, Marco Antonio – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana

White, Michael Anthony – Theft of Property and Evading Arrest or Detention

Knighton, Jordan Nathaniel – Theft of Property and Claim Lottery Prize by Fraud (no mugshot)

