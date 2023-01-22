Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 19, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 19, 2023:

  • Flores, Arturo Bermudez – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Theft and Criminal Mischief
  • Nelson, Anthony Joseph – Hold for Anderson County-Failure to Appear-Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Gonzalez, Adan – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Rivera, Darwin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Suess, Emma – Theft of Property
  • Clark, Kristian James – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
  • Orellano, Wilfredo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Juarez, Jose Manuel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Beard, John Lance – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance       
  • Soto, Richard – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Gutierrez, Andrew – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Lerma, Cameron Douglas – Disorderly Conduct
  • Lerma, Drake Rene – Disorderly Conduct
  • Smith, Darius – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
  • Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order
  • Olvera, Marco Antonio – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana
  • White, Michael Anthony – Theft of Property and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Knighton, Jordan Nathaniel – Theft of Property and Claim Lottery Prize by Fraud (no mugshot)
Beard, John Lance
Bonilla, Juan Jesus
Flores, Arturo Bermudez
Gonzalez, Adan
Juarez, Jose Manuel
Lerma, Cameron Douglas
Lerma, Drake Rene
Nelson, Anthony Joseph
Olvera, Marco Antonio
Rivera, Darwin
Soto, Richard
Welch, Jeremy
White, Michael Anthony

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.