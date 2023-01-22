Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 19, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 19, 2023:
- Flores, Arturo Bermudez – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Theft and Criminal Mischief
- Nelson, Anthony Joseph – Hold for Anderson County-Failure to Appear-Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
- Gonzalez, Adan – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Rivera, Darwin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Suess, Emma – Theft of Property
- Clark, Kristian James – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
- Orellano, Wilfredo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Juarez, Jose Manuel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Beard, John Lance – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Soto, Richard – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Gutierrez, Andrew – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Lerma, Cameron Douglas – Disorderly Conduct
- Lerma, Drake Rene – Disorderly Conduct
- Smith, Darius – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
- Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order
- Olvera, Marco Antonio – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana
- White, Michael Anthony – Theft of Property and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Knighton, Jordan Nathaniel – Theft of Property and Claim Lottery Prize by Fraud (no mugshot)